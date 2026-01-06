Lenskart expands UK presence with new Stellio Ventures subsidiary

Lenskart’s global footprint spans 14 countries with 2,067 stores in India, 267 in Japan, 251 across Southeast Asia, and 39 in the Middle East, as of March 31, 2025.

Omnichannel eyewear retailer Lenskart on Tuesday said its subsidiary Stellio Ventures, S.L. has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Stellio Ventures UK Ltd, in England and Wales, marking its expansion into the UK market.

Stellio Ventures UK Ltd has become a step-down subsidiary of Lenskart Solutions Limited with effect from January 5, 2026. The new entity has been incorporated with the objective of selling eyewear products and related accessories under the ‘Meller’ brand in the United Kingdom.

Lenskart said it will indirectly hold 84.21% of the shares in Stellio UK through Stellio Ventures.

Separately, the company also disclosed an overseas investment through another subsidiary. In December 2025, Lenskart Solutions Pte. Ltd., Singapore--a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenskart Solutions Limited—approved an investment of KRW 3 billion (approximately Rs 186 million) to acquire a 29.24% stake in iiNeer Corp., Ltd, a company incorporated in the Republic of Korea.

iiNeer is a Korea-based startup focused on developing technology-enabled eye-testing and lens-cutting equipment. Lenskart said the investment aligns with its strategy to strengthen its technology and product capabilities in the eyewear space.

