Asian Paints unveils new sonic identity by BrandMusiq

Asian Paints has unveiled a sonic identity crafted by BrandMusiq. The sonic identity has been integrated across multiple platforms. The MOGO®️ (Musical Logo) now features in all Asian Paints advertising films.
Sharing his views, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, commented, “The sonic identity perfectly captures the essence of Asian Paints, evoking emotions of beauty, innovation, and transformation. It amplifies our mission to enrich homes and lives, offering a soundscape that goes beyond the visual to build a deeper, emotional bond with our audience. It’s a step forward in building our brand’s presence in an increasingly dynamic and sensory-driven world. BrandMusiq’s expertise in sonic branding played a key role in shaping this identity.”
“Asian Paints is a brand that touches millions of lives, and we were thrilled to craft a sonic identity that deepens this connection. As pioneers in innovation, they have built a strong brand presence, and our goal was to infuse it with an added layer of emotional resonance," said Rajeev Raja, Founder & Soundsmith, BrandMusiq. "With this MOGO®️, we have meticulously designed a sound that embodies Asian Paints’ values—bringing to life a sense of transformation, warmth and trust. This is more than just music; it’s about creating an immersive, multisensory brand experience that stays with people, just like the colors and spaces Asian Paints transforms.”
The sonic identity was unveiled through a collaboration with Norwegian urban dance group Quick Style.