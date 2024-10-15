            
      Back to traditions: Dry fruit, the evergreen choice for gifting in festive seasons

      By  Storyboard18Oct 15, 2024 11:56 AM
      Vimmi Sud, Director at VSD Foods Private Limited

      Companies are strategically choosing gifts that align with their values and resonate with their audience, ensuring each gesture leaves a lasting impression. Despite fads and trends in gifting, corporates and individuals find that going back to traditions is best. As versatility and personalisation becomes increasingly important in gifting, options like mithais and dry fruit are about keeping with traditions while providing consumers the width to tailor gifts to their needs.

      Vimmi Sud, Director at VS Dryfruit Mart told Storyboard18 that corporates also prefer gifting products that are both healthy and wholesome. She added that companies look at options like mithai (sweets) and chocolates but eventually land on tried, tested and traditional options for gifting. Dry fruits are the reliable choice and can be tailored to fit all price ranges, says Delhi-based Sud who has some of the most prominent corporate and business family clients in the country.

      Sud says the benefits of going the traditional gift route like with dry fruits is straightforward. It's healthy and universally accepted gift content, suitable for all ages and households, and its season appropriate given the approach of winter, a time when dry fruit consumption is encouraged and increases. The variations of types of dried fruit and other nuts allow for further customization, and price points are also wide. Besides around festivals, keeping with traditions is important to Indians and also in line with the rise of conscious consumption and the trend of going back to one's roots.

      A Deloitte survey revealed that 70 percent of corporate clients prioritize gifts that reflect their brand values. According to the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI), 83 percent of people are most likely to do business with brands that gift them personalized or thoughtful items. Sustainability has also become a key priority for businesses. A 2024 GlobalData study found that 58 percent of corporate buyers opted for eco-friendly gifts. Companies are strategically choosing gifts that align with their values and resonate with their audience, ensuring each gesture leaves a lasting impression.

      In the next 5-10 years, corporate gifting will witness major advancements driven by technology and sustainability. Notably, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platforms are also transforming the industry, using smart algorithms to recommend personalized gifts based on recipients' preferences.

      Companies should watch for innovations in personalization, sustainable materials, and tech-enabled gifting solutions and a renewed appreciation for traditions. These trends will help them stay relevant and make lasting impressions.


      First Published on Oct 15, 2024 9:25 AM

