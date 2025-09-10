Ashneer Grover takes on Bollywood, says actors should back themselves with equity, not crores in fees

ADVERTISEMENT
Entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has fired a sharp critique at Bollywood’s leading actors, questioning the sustainability of their sky-high fees amid underperforming films.
Bollywood Bubble reported that Grover drew a parallel between startup founders and film stars, arguing that just as investors question inflated valuations, actors should be held accountable for the mismatch between their pay and box office results.
“I get surprised when people say this superstar is charging Rs 40 crore, that one Rs 80–100 crore, and then the film makes Rs 20 crore. If you think the film works because of you, then why take a fee? Back yourself with equity,” Grover said, suggesting actors should tie their earnings to a film’s performance.
Grover, who now hosts the web reality show Rise and Fall on Amazon MX Player, also reflected on his own rise to viral fame during Shark Tank India. Known for his blunt one-liners, he revealed that his punchy style was born out of necessity during long shoot schedules.
“What I realised was—boss, this is about conserving your energy. So I stuck to one-liners instead of long stories. And somehow, those lines started getting picked up,” he recalled.
The clipped quips soon became internet sensations, turning Grover into an unlikely pop culture figure. “I never thought it would become so big. It was as much a surprise for me as anyone else,” he admitted.
Addressing the endless memes spun around his persona, Grover said timing played a big role. “We have a viral meme culture, and people found something refreshing coming from a business person on TV. Sometimes it’s just the right timing—you can’t overanalyse it.”
Read More: Ashneer Grover-BharatPe dispute ends; Grover will not be associated with company in any capacity