Britannia NutriChoice launches NutriPlus app to provide health and wellness solutions

Britannia NutriChoice announced its foray into health-tech with its NutriPlus app.

The NutriPlus app by Britannia NutriChoice is designed in partnership with Aktivo Labs.

A recent report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) highlights a significant trend in the prevalence of metabolic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) across the country. According to the findings, in 2021 alone, an alarming 101 million individuals were diagnosed with diabetes, while 136 million were identified as having prediabetes.

Additionally, a staggering 315 million were found to be grappling with hypertension and other related conditions. This escalating burden not only imposes immense challenges on affected individuals but also places a substantial strain on the nation's healthcare infrastructure, particularly in densely populated countries like India.

Quantified health empowers people across cultures, languages, and geographies to live long and healthy lives. Aktivo Labs technology allows for continuous monitoring of health metrics, enabling early detection of potential health issues. By identifying health risks early, interventions can be implemented to prevent the progression of diseases, reducing the overall burden on healthcare systems.

Developed by a team of esteemed doctors and scientists from Aktivo Labs, the NutriPlus app harnesses evidence-based technology to empower users in their pursuit of well-being.

The NutriPlus app provides a daily NutriScore, which is a one-score indicator for users based on factors such as exercise duration, and sleep duration providing the users with an overview of their health status.

This single health score highlights areas for improvement, giving individuals a clear understanding of their wellness journey. Notably, NutriPlus stands out by not relying on wearables; all that is required is a smartphone to track and manage one’s physical activity and nutrition. The NutriPlus app also offers a comprehensive weekly health assessment, empowering users with tailored insights regardless of their demographic.

Prof. Richard Siow, Director of Ageing Research at King’s College London, UK, commented, “The collaboration between Britannia and Aktivo Labs to develop the groundbreaking NutriPlus app has the potential to raise the awareness of millions in India about lifestyle interventions which can assist in reducing the risk of age-related NCDs. This will be achieved through providing democratized access to the science-backed NutriPlus platform to routinely track personal wellness scores. At the population level, this may contribute to slowing the increase in the incidence of non-communicable diseases in India and mitigate the associated societal and economic burden of health care.”

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries, said “Britannia NutriChoice caters to the growing segment of consumers who actively seek better snacking options. Consumers can download the NutriPlus app by scanning a QR code across a range of Britannia NutriChoice packs, which reach crores of households in India. We believe in the invisible power of small, everyday choices and the NutriPlus app is one such step to partner millions of Indians in their pursuit of wellbeing and better lifestyles.”

Gourab Mukherjee, CEO & Co-Founder, Aktivo Labs commented, “It is our endeavour at Aktivolabs to empower forward-thinking organizations like Britannia to deploy innovative technologies to improve the health of the community they serve. We are excited about the journey ahead and see how Britannia unlocks the power of real-time digital health data to help Indians lead healthier happier lives.”