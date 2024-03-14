comScore            

      Comcast's TV ad platform FreeWheel and Mumbai-based CereOne Media to partner

      The companies aim to aggregate connected-TV and digital video ad inventory across platforms through the partnership.

      Mar 14, 2024
      Comcast's TV ad platform FreeWheel and Mumbai-based CereOne Media to partner
      In January 2024. Mumbai headquartered CereOne changed its identity from OneNative Advertising to CereOne Media, "a holistic digital marketing solutions provider committed to crafting authentic connections between brands and users." (Representative Image: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

      Global media major Comcast's TV ad platform FreeWheel has partnered with Mumbai headquartered CereOne Media, a holistic digital marketing solutions provider, to expand its presence in India. As per an ET report, the company along with CereOne aims to aggregate connected-TV and digital video ad inventory across platforms.

      FreeWheel, a Comcast company, provides comprehensive ad platforms for publishers, advertisers, and media buyers and solutions for buyers and sellers to transact across all screens, data types, and sales channels. FreeWheel has offices in nine countries and can insert advertisements around the world.

      In January 2024. Mumbai headquartered CereOne changed its identity from OneNative Advertising to CereOne Media, "a holistic digital marketing solutions provider committed to crafting authentic connections between brands and users."

      Established in 2017, the digital media has headquarters in Mumbai and offices in Delhi, Bangalore and a subsidiary in Singapore. The decision to rebrand stems from a strategic shift towards a more comprehensive and thoughtful approach to marketing, the company has said. CereOne Media represents a significant evolution from native advertising to a comprehensive suite of solutions. The company now offers advertising solutions across the ecosystem of Connected TV, Programmatic Digital Out of Home (pDOOH), innovative content marketing, high impact – sustainable advertising via WeTransfer and more.

      “Our new identity, CereOne Media, signifies our dedication to deep thought and strategy in the digital marketing space,” said Deepak Karnani, founder-director, CereOne Media. He added, "Within the digital media universe, consumers keep moving between mediums, the need of the hour is omni-channel approach across digital media, where the users can be reached seamlessly – true to our motto of making brands matter in moments that matter.”


      First Published on Mar 14, 2024 8:28 AM

