Disney+ Hotstar to offer ‘Free on Mobile’ viewing experience for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Disney+ Hotstar announced today that the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be available to stream ‘Free on Mobile’ for those using the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Sajith Sivanandan - Head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, “By offering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 for free on mobile, we aim to make the game of cricket more accessible, reach a wider audience across the country and ensure that none of the sporting action is missed. No sport works as a better catalyst than cricket in bringing people together. Last year’s Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, where we offered both tournaments for free on mobile, allowed us to serve newer audience segments helping us to significantly expand viewership.”

During the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, streamed free on mobile via the Disney+ Hotstar app, concurrency records were broken five times, with the highest record of 5.9 cr peak concurrency witnessed during the finals between Team India and Team Australia. For the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Disney+ Hotstar in collaboration with the ICC, introduced MaxView, offering users the option to stream matches on the go in vertical mode. With the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the platform will once again have an array of features to elevate the cricket watching experience.