Gameskraft invests Rs 21.7 crores in social gaming and live streaming platform Eloelo

Eloelo, the social gaming and live streaming platform, has secured Rs 114 crore (approximately $13 million) in a fresh Series B funding round, led by Play Ventures Investments, with participation from Gameskraft Technologies, Kalaari Capital, WestBridge Capital and others, according to regulatory filings sourced from the Registrar of Companies.
Play Ventures is contributing the largest chunk with Rs 34.7 crore, followed by Gameskraft Technologies with Rs 21.7 crore, Kalaari Capital (Rs 13 crore) and WestBridge Capital (Rs 8.7 crore). Other participants in the round include Countryside Ventures, Rocket Capital, MIXI Global and individual investors Veenita and Vinay Mittal.
The Bengaluru-based startup, founded by Saurabh Pandey and Akshay Dubey, has now raised over $50 million in total funding. This includes its $22 million pre-Series B round led by Courtside Ventures and Griffin Gaming Partners. Post-allotment, Eloelo’s estimated valuation stands at approximately Rs 1,026 crore ($121 million), according to Entrackr.
As per shareholding data post-investment, Play Ventures will hold 3.38%, Countryside Ventures 4.46%, Gameskraft Technologies 2.12%, and Kalaari Capital 6.35% of the company.
The investment comes amid a surge in India’s social gaming and live streaming sector, where players like Loco, Rooter and Turnip dominate the gaming vertical, and platforms such as Chingari, ShareChat and Bolo Live are moving deeper into casual gaming and live engagement. The lines between gaming, content, and community are increasingly converging in the digital entertainment ecosystem.
Eloelo’s fresh capital will likely go towards expanding its creator base, product innovation, and user acquisition, as it competes in the rapidly evolving intersection of social entertainment and gaming.