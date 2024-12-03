GroupM and IOAA form task force to drive sustainability in outdoor advertising

In a significant move to advance sustainability in the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, GroupM, WPP's media investment arm, has partnered with the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) to establish a dedicated task-force committee.

This initiative aims to implement eco-friendly practices across the sector, with an ambitious goal to ensure that half of all advertising sites in India use recyclable materials by 2027.

The committee comprises prominent industry leaders, including Ajay Mehta, MD Cinema, OOH, and Experiential Marketing at GroupM, Pawan Bansal, Chairman of IOAA, and Pramod Bhandula, Executive Chairman of JCDecaux Advertising India Pvt Ltd.

The task force will address pressing issues such as the environmental impact of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising's energy consumption. Central to its mission is a transition to renewable energy, particularly solar power, to mitigate the carbon footprint of digital assets.

The committee also plans to explore innovative materials like fabric and polyethylene to replace traditional flex, ensuring they are lightweight, durable, and recyclable.

Additionally, the initiative will introduce a "Take Back Program" to recycle billboard materials in collaboration with non-profit organizations, further emphasizing waste reduction and accountability across the industry.

"As leaders in the media industry, it is our responsibility to move the needle, inspire transformation, and ensure that sustainable practices become the norm rather than the exception. I truly believe that we should all do good while doing well, and this committee will strive to balance innovative advertising with environmental responsibility," said Ajay Mehta, MD Cinema, OOH, and Marketing at GroupM.

GroupM’s OOH Solutions team has already piloted sustainable advertising initiatives with brands like ICICI, Zepto, and Blinkit, showcasing polyethylene fabric as a viable alternative to conventional materials. The task force will also leverage insights from the World Out of Home Organization (WOO) to align Indian OOH efforts with global sustainability benchmarks.

Pawan Bansal, Chairman of IOAA, highlighted the importance of the initiative, "Sustainability is the future of advertising and IOAA is committed to guiding media owners towards responsible, eco-friendly practices. This initiative will not only reshape the future of outdoor advertising but also set a benchmark for industries worldwide to follow in balancing growth with environmental stewardship."