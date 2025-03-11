Hatsun Agro completes 100% acquisition of Milk Mantra for Rs 233 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Hatsun Agro Product Limited (HAP) has further strengthened its stake in Milk Mantra Dairy Private Limited with the latest acquisition of 2,500 equity shares, valued at Rs 10 each, from the shareholders of the target company. The company completed this transaction by disbursing a gross purchase consideration of Rs 0.08 crore as per the terms outlined in the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA).
With this latest acquisition, HAP has cumulatively purchased 31,64,056 equity shares and 16,06,372 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rs 10 each in Milk Mantra Dairy, taking the total purchase consideration to Rs 232.88 crores. This brings HAP’s total holding in the company to 99.89% of the issued and paid-up equity and preference share capital, effectively positioning it as the dominant stakeholder in the dairy company.
This acquisition follows a series of transactions previously disclosed in multiple letters from HAP, dated between January 27, 2025, and March 3, 2025. The move further consolidates Hatsun Agro’s presence in the dairy sector, reinforcing its expansion strategy in the fast-growing segment.
With nearly complete ownership of Milk Mantra Dairy, HAP is poised to leverage its expertise and market presence to drive further growth and innovation within the dairy industry.