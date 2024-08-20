Honda overtakes Hero MotoCorp in domestic wholesale segment

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has surpassed Hero MotoCorp in the domestic wholesale segment as per the dispatch data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). However, in the retail sales of the two-wheeler vehicles, Hero has remained the king.
As per the Siam data, Honda registered more than 18.53 lakh wholesale despatches in the April-July period, while Hero logged over 18.31 lakh units in the same period.
Meanwhile, TVS clocked 10.8 lakh units between April and July 2024, Bajaj wholesale despatches stood at 7.5 lakh and Suzuki 3.5 lakh units in the same period.
According to a report by Times of India, dealers said that Honda's market share has surged due to Honda Shine 100, which has done well in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.
In terms of retail sales, Hero MotoCorp clocked over 17.5 lakh units in the April-July period compared to 15 lakh units by Honda Motorcycles & Scooters (HMSI). According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA), the retail market of HMSI has increased from 20% in April to 24.3% in July, while HeroMotoCorp's market share has dropped from just over 33% in April to 29.4% in July.