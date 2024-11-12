Hyundai India's profit declines 16.5% to Rs 1,337 crore, sells 3.84 lakh units in Q2

ADVERTISEMENT
Hyundai Motor India, which got listed on the Indian stock exchanges in October, revealed its second quarter (July and September) result on Tuesday. The automaker's standalone profit witnessed 16.5 percent decline of Rs 1,337 crore compared to Rs 1,602 crore year-on-year basis.
The revenue from operation reduced from 18,409 crore to Rs 16,876 crore in Q2 FY 25.
The total income of the maker of Creta and Venue cars declined by 9.10 percent to Rs 17,078 crore in Q2 fiscal year 2025 from Rs 18,788 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY 24.
The company sold a total of 3,83,994 units of passenger vehicles during this period. This includes 2,99,094 units in the domestic market with a strong contribution from SUV segment. The export volume stood at 84,900 units.
'Hyundai India outlook'
In the mid to long term, Hyundai has anticipated a sustained demand momentum in the auto industry. The company said it will continue to focus on quality of growth by maintaining an optimum balance between volume, market share and margins.
"Despite the sluggish market conditions, we have successfully maintained profitability in H1 FY 2024-25, largely due to our proactive and continuous cost control measures. Further, we will be launching the CRETA EV for the mass market in the coming months and we expect it will be a game changer in the EV market," Unsoo Kim, Managing Director said.
Hyundai India's stock declined 1.46 percent to Rs 1,795.50 at 2:52 pm (IST) after the Q2 result. Hyundai Motor made a muted debut on the bourses last month as it got listed at Rs 1,931, down 1.5 percent.