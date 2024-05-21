ICubesWire launches InfluenceZ to reshape influencer marketing collaborations

iCubesWire, a unified AI & ML-driven ad platform, announces the launch of influenceZ, an influencer marketing platform for brands and creators.

InfluenceZ leverages ICubesWire's expertise in AI and ML technologies, integrating seamlessly with the company's Data Management Platform (PIE) to provide brands with insights into the influencer marketing landscape.

The app features an interface that simplifies influencer discovery, allowing brands to find influencers across various genres that align with their brand identity and target audience. For brands, discovery and smart buys are streamlined, ensuring credible and quality collaborations through features like engagement rate and sentiment analysis to maintain a positive brand image.

With InfluenceZ, campaign management becomes effortless, enabling brands to monitor their campaigns in real time and measure their ROI with powerful analytics tools. The platform also facilitates content creation with AI-generated textual ideas, offering seamless access to communicate with influencers. Moreover, the platform provides AI-powered influencer insights, assisting brands in launching authentic and impactful collaborations.

For creators, InfluenceZ opens doors to collaborations with global brands, offering a personalized media kit. The platform also features a payment system and provides real-time updates on the latest trends, ensuring creators are always at the forefront of the influencer marketing wave.

Commenting on the app, Sanya Mrig, lifestyle and fashion influencer, says, “InfluenceZ revolutionises the Influencer Marketing landscape by making it easier than ever for influencers to connect with brands and audiences. Moreover, the platform's campaign management allows for transparent communication along with on-time payments. This is how tech will have a huge effect on influencer marketing.”

Commenting on the app, Thomson Pascal Sikkera, lifestyle, fashion and travel influencer, says, “The app's advanced analytics and seamless campaign management tools have made connecting with brands that align perfectly with my audience easier. Plus, the payment assistance feature ensures timely and hassle-free payments, making the entire process smooth and efficient.”