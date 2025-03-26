Instagram rolls out new school partnership program to address bullying

ADVERTISEMENT
Instagram is rolling out a new program designed to enhance its content moderation efforts within middle and high schools.
The "Schools Partnership" initiative will allow districts to fast-track reports they flag for potential violations of Instagram's rules, ensuring a quicker response to harmful content.
Once a district joins the program, any flagged post or account will be automatically prioritized for review. Schools will receive notifications about the status of their report and be informed of any actions taken by Instagram.
This move aims to empower educational institutions to address inappropriate content or threats students may encounter online more swiftly.
Currently available to middle and high schools across the U.S., the program is part of Instagram's broader efforts to support student safety. Schools participating in the initiative will display a banner on their profiles indicating their involvement in the partnership, gaining access to resources aimed at helping educators, parents, and students navigate Instagram in a safer manner.
In addition to this new program, Instagram has made several efforts in recent years to stay ahead of increasing child safety legislation across the U.S.
Last year, the platform introduced privacy settings that automatically set teens' accounts to private, and deployed artificial intelligence to detect potential age misrepresentation.
The photo-sharing platform also partnered with a non-profit to create a curriculum designed to teach middle schoolers how to recognize online exploitation, including threats like sextortion and grooming.