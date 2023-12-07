Tinder Dating Trends Report: Indian daters less concerned about relationship outcomes in 2023

Tinder’s Year in Swipe is back, sharing the State of the Date in 2023, including the trends, terms, and tunes singles leaned into while splashing around the dating pool. Overall, daters were less concerned about where their relationships were headed and more interested in creating opportunities to have new memorable experiences.

The year was marked by overarching themes of positivity, optimism, and a focus on bettering one’s self through making connections with others. Even the most used emoji on Tinder denoted the “always on” attitude among singles. Also, reflecting pop culture and the power of music in bringing people together, the buzzy anthems bopping on Tinder all came from powerful female pop stars, like Taylor Swift, Miley, and Rihanna.

Singles fully embraced “main character energy” in 2023. They ditched the pressure of rushing to a “happily ever after” in favor of using the dating process to build a roster of new experiences and memories that bolstered their own personal stories. This refreshingly optimistic and lighthearted approach to making new connections took the pressure off establishing relationship labels and outcomes, leaving more room for self-exploration through dating.

The shift to utilizing dating as a source of self-fulfillment gave rise to the top dating trends of the year.

Not Attached To an Outcome (N.A.T.O) Dating and Dating For The Plot: Not Attached To an Outcome (N.A.T.O) dating, as the name suggests, refers to singles who are less concerned about the outcome of a relationship and more interested in enjoying the process of getting to know someone.

Dating “For the Plot,” denotes that dating was more about the journey and less about “the end” in 2023. Singles were open to meeting new people to have new experiences and fun stories to tell, rather than taking a traditional goal-oriented approach.

“It’s so exciting to see the data at Tinder shows that 69% of Gen Z want to challenge conventional dating and relationship norms.2 This year in particular marked a major shift where the journey is more important than the outcome. This new generation of daters is showing us what it means to date for the possibilities, freeing themselves from traditional expectations, allowing them to write their own, worthwhile stories.” said Melissa Hobley, chief marketing officer at Tinder. Here’s a look back at what was hot on Tinder in 2023.

Emoji of the year

The "always on" emoji was the top trending emoji globally on Tinder this year. Singles used the emoji to let potential matches know they were up for trying cool new things or were even ready to explore a new relationship. They popped the emoji into bios to signal openness and optimism.

N.A.T.O dating was the diplomatic approach

Young singles are focusing on the connection and are N.A.T.O (not attached to outcomes). In fact, over a quarter (27 percent) of 18-25-year-olds using Tinder’s Relationship Type feature say they are “open to exploring”, and 22 percent using the Relationship Goals feature say they are “still figuring it out”. In India, a similar trend emerged where a quarter (25 percent) are “open to exploring”, and 65 percent are “still figuring it out”. So taking an open approach allowed them to meet new people without closing themselves off from all the possibilities that come from putting yourself out there.

Main characters are living for the plot

Tinder clocked a shift toward a more open-minded approach to dating in 2023. Singles have fully embraced their main character's energy and are now fully invested in “the plot”....rather than “the end.” Dating for “the plot” is buzzing on Tinder globally, with a 5.5x increase in users using the term in bios like, “Everything I do is for the plot, let’s make some memories.”

Dr. Chandni Tugnait, life coach and relationship rxpert partner with Tinder India says, “This year we witnessed a shift in dating with young singles becoming the authors of their own romantic narratives. For them, it was more about letting experiences unfold naturally without the weight of expectations, rigid plans, and labels. Doing it for the plot encourages young singles to embrace openness to new experiences and say yes to opportunities they might otherwise overlook. Shifting away from outcome-focused dating, this reflects a move towards viewing the dating journey as a path to self-discovery, not just a checklist for commitment.”

Daters de-influenced delulu

Singles were into taking chances this year and keeping the optimism around potential matches alive. But while leaning into the “delulu” of dnating can be fun and playful in a daydreamy sort of way, singles were still self-aware enough to call out red flags - in themselves and each other. In fact, mentions of Delulu started trending in Tinder bios, both globally and locally in Feb 23, and peaked in Sept 23, growing 58x globally and 100x in India with bio examples such as “If you are delulu, I’m your solulu”, “Tall, dark and delulu”, “Turn my delulu into trululu”.

Time was the most valuable currency

Stack dating, multi-dating, alphabet dating - it was all about being mindful, getting organized, and taking the situationship to the next level in 2023. In fact, 51 percent of surveyed young singles said they were open to new ways of fitting dating around their daily schedules. Singles were not here to waste time this year. According to Tinder data, over 50 percent of young singles globally and in India using Tinder’s Love Styles feature say they prefer time together' over the other love styles.

Girl power was a superpower

Feminine energy boomed around the world in 2023 and inevitably found its way onto Tinder. Taylor Swift was crowned the top Spotify artist on Tinder, Miley’s revenge bop “Flowers” was the 4th most popular Anthem added to profiles, and Rihanna fans showered her with support with a 52% spike in her songs being added to profiles following her performance at the big game1. Even when sharing their holiday spirit users turned to no other than Mariah Carey, whose “All I Want For Christmas” sees an average increase of 365% on profiles each holiday season.

What popped on Tinder India in 2023

Most attractive interests in India

Makeup

Cafe Hopping

Self-care

Skin care

Pinterest

Top social causes in India

LGBTQIA+ Rights

Climate Crisis

Animal Rights

Mental Health

Environment

Popular local cities to passport to for Indians

Delhi

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Kolkata

Pune

Popular international cities to passport to for Indians

London

New York

Los Angeles

Bangkok

Amsterdam

Top dating mantra

Authenticity

No labels

Believe in equality

Political and social views

Emotionally Available

Top date activities in India

Coffee Date

Concerts and Festivals

Stand-up

Movie night

Arcade

Top social media trends on Tinder in India

Alphabet Dating

Delulu is the only solulu

He's a 10 but

Roman Empire

Men written by women

Top Spotify songs in India

Lover, Taylor Swift

Tu Hai Kahan, AUR

Last Night, Morgan Wallen

My love all mine, Mitski