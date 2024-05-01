LUX partners with Suhana Khan to celebrate 100th anniversary

LUX is celebrating a centenary of excellence in the industry. Launched in 1924, the brand is now present in 100+ countries globally with a legacy spanning back to Hollywood's golden era starring iconic stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, and Marilyn Monroe. From the timeless elegance of Hollywood to the modern-day allure of Bollywood and beyond, LUX has adorned the lives of millions. With a star-studded lineup of ambassadors including iconic figures such as Shah Rukh Khan and power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to its illustrious roster of ambassadors; alongside luminaries such as Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Shu Qi, Kareena Kapoor, Isyana Sarasvati, and Dilraba Dilmurat, LUX continues to symbolize beauty and femininity on a global scale.

Marking its 100th anniversary, LUX has partnered with Suhana Khan as the brand's newest ambassador for its body wash range.

Commenting on her association with LUX, Suhana Khan says, “I am truly honoured to be a part of LUX's centenary celebration and to represent a brand that has epitomized beauty and elegance for generations. LUX has not only adorned the self-care rituals of women worldwide but has also been a beacon of empowerment and self-assurance. As they mark this remarkable milestone, I am excited to embark on this journey with LUX, a brand that shares my values of confidence and authenticity. Together, I look forward to inspiring others to embrace their uniqueness. Here's to a century of excellence and to many more years of making women own their beauty."