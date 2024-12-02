            

Mahindra Auto sells 46,222 SUVs, reporting a 16% growth in November 2024

Mahindra's go to market for Electric Origin SUVs will start in a phased manner in the later part of January 2025. Deliveries will commence towards the end of February or early March 2025.

By  Storyboard18Dec 2, 2024 9:56 AM
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2024 stood at 79083 vehicles, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 46222 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 16% and overall, 47294 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 22042.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said “We sold 46222 SUVs, a growth of 16% in November, and 79083 total vehicles. This month saw the launch of our most awaited Electric Origin SUVs – the BE6e and XEV9e."

Nakra added, "Built on the grounds-up revolutionary electric origin architecture INGLO and powered by MAIA, the fastest automotive mind in the world, these vehicles embody Mahindra’s vision of "Unlimit India"— an era where Indian innovation and design not only challenge global benchmarks but set new ones. The go to market for these Electric Origin SUVs will start in a phased manner in the later part of January 2025. Deliveries will commence towards the end of February or early March 2025.”


Tags
First Published on Dec 2, 2024 9:56 AM

