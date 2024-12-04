Mahindra ties up with Gaana for in-car audio experience in new electric SUVs

ADVERTISEMENT
Mahindra has teamed up with Gaana to transform the in-car audio experience in its latest electric SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e. This collaboration incorporates Dolby Atmos technology into Mahindra's eSUVs. With Gaana, users can experience high-quality music tailored to this advanced audio system, stated company in a statement.
Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of Entertainment Network India Limited stated, “Gaana has always been at the forefront of innovation in the audio streaming space. By integrating Dolby Atmos with Mahindra’s cutting-edge electric vehicles, we’re setting a new standard for in-car entertainment. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering premium audio experiences that meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers.”
This collaboration marks a new chapter in automotive innovation, where technology and premium content redefine how music and mobility come together, further added the company in a statement.