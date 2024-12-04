            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • mahindra-partners-with-gaana-to-redefine-in-car-audio-experience-in-be-6e-and-xev-9e-49374

Mahindra ties up with Gaana for in-car audio experience in new electric SUVs

This collaboration incorporates Dolby Atmos technology into Mahindra's eSUVs.

By  Storyboard18Dec 4, 2024 2:06 PM
Mahindra ties up with Gaana for in-car audio experience in new electric SUVs
This collaboration marks a new chapter in automotive innovation, where technology and premium content redefine how music and mobility come together, added the company in a statement. (Image Source: Seeklogo and Google Play)

Mahindra has teamed up with Gaana to transform the in-car audio experience in its latest electric SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e. This collaboration incorporates Dolby Atmos technology into Mahindra's eSUVs. With Gaana, users can experience high-quality music tailored to this advanced audio system, stated company in a statement.

Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of Entertainment Network India Limited stated, “Gaana has always been at the forefront of innovation in the audio streaming space. By integrating Dolby Atmos with Mahindra’s cutting-edge electric vehicles, we’re setting a new standard for in-car entertainment. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering premium audio experiences that meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers.”

This collaboration marks a new chapter in automotive innovation, where technology and premium content redefine how music and mobility come together, further added the company in a statement.


Tags
First Published on Dec 4, 2024 2:04 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

71% of Indian learners excited about emerging technology: Duolingo Report

71% of Indian learners excited about emerging technology: Duolingo Report

Brand Makers

Zepto CEO joins work-life balance debate amid allegations of toxic culture

Zepto CEO joins work-life balance debate amid allegations of toxic culture

Brand Marketing

Hero MotoCorp sells 4.60 lakh motorcycles and scooters in 32-day festive period

Hero MotoCorp sells 4.60 lakh motorcycles and scooters in 32-day festive period

Brand Marketing

Swiggy launches new subsidiary in sports and recreational activities; name under process

Swiggy launches new subsidiary in sports and recreational activities; name under process

Brand Marketing

Jaguar's controversial ad indicates change in a bold and dramatic way, says MD Rawdon Glover

Jaguar's controversial ad indicates change in a bold and dramatic way, says MD Rawdon Glover

Brand Marketing

Delhi HC bars competitor from labelling Physics Wallah as 'sasta wallah'

Delhi HC bars competitor from labelling Physics Wallah as 'sasta wallah'

Brand Marketing

Brands go to court in trademark showdowns: India’s 10 legal battles of 2024

Brands go to court in trademark showdowns: India’s 10 legal battles of 2024