94% awareness, 62% usage: India emerges among world’s top GenAI adoption markets in 2025

According to BCG’s article, “Consumers Trust AI to Buy Better. Brands Need to Move Quickly”, use of GenAI for shopping increased 35% between February and November 2025. “Adoption of generative AI in India has moved well beyond early experimentation. Awareness now stands at 94%, while usage has increased to 62%, placing India among the highest-adoption markets globally. Its application spans professional and consumer decision-making, with 63% of users relying on these tools at work and 64% using them to research brands and products as part of the purchase journey. This has important implications for brands. GenAI is now playing a significant role across consumer discovery, evaluation, and decision-making. With adoption extending across personal and professional decisions, brands in India will need to ensure they are effectively represented in AI-enabled journeys through clear value propositions, high-quality data, and responsible AI practices”, said Kanika Sanghi, Partner and Director, BCG The report draws on a survey of more than 9,000 consumers across nine countries—Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the UK, and the US—and explores how GenAI tools are becoming a trusted part of consumers’ daily lives and purchase decisions. Among the findings: Awareness and adoption are nearly universal: Since BCG began tracking global GenAI use two years ago, consumer awareness has risen by 12 points, and use has grown by 25 points. In some countries, about half of consumers are GenAI users, including Brazil (63%), India (62%), Japan (48%), and the US (42%).

Usage spans categories: Consumers use GenAI to explore and compare everything from electronics and travel to groceries and health care. Over 60% of consumers express high trust in GenAI results: Other recent BCG research found that GenAI assistants and chat tools ranked as the second most influential touchpoint among consumers who have used them in their purchase journey. Among daily GenAI users, these tools rank as the most influential touchpoint overall.

What consumers value: They describe GenAI as direct, objective, transparent, and personalized. Some said GenAI helped them clarify what they wanted when they weren’t sure.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 5:25 PM