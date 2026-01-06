Blinkit marks one year of Ambulance service in Delhi NCR, handles over 4,200 emergency cases

Quick commerce platform Blinkit has completed one year of operating its ambulance service, an initiative that began as a pilot in Gurugram and has since expanded across key pockets of the Delhi NCR region. The company says the service was launched to test whether its operational capabilities could help deliver faster emergency medical assistance when response time is critical.

The ambulance service was introduced in Gurugram in 2024 with a fleet of just five vehicles, entering a space far removed from Blinkit’s core business of rapid deliveries. Reflecting on the decision, Blinkit founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said the initiative was driven by a simple question, whether emergency medical help could be made to reach people faster during life-threatening situations.

Over the past year, the service has scaled cautiously, growing to 25 ambulances now operating across most parts of Gurugram and Manesar, along with select neighbourhoods in Delhi including Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Patel Nagar, Dwarka and Greater Kailash.

According to Dhindsa, the ambulance teams have responded to more than 4,200 calls, of which 1,810 were time-sensitive medical emergencies. The company also claimed that its ambulances reached patients within 10 minutes in 87% of cases, underlining the focus on rapid response.

Dhindsa noted that one of the biggest learnings from the project has been the need for sustained investment in people and systems. Emergency care, he said, demands constant training, robust infrastructure and the ability to take quick decisions with limited information. He added that responsible scaling has sometimes meant holding back expansion until operational readiness is assured.

The Blinkit Ambulance Service is positioned as an emergency healthcare initiative aimed at reducing response times in urban areas through trained manpower and technology-led coordination. Paramedics deployed through the service undergo structured training at the Blinkit Academy, with a focus on handling high-pressure, time-critical situations.

While the service continues to expand, the company has stressed that it remains in the early stages of building the network. Blinkit plans to continue investing heavily in training and infrastructure, with the long-term goal of creating a reliable, world-class emergency response system rather than pursuing rapid, unchecked expansion.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 1:03 PM