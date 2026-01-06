Shalini Pillai Banerjee quits Microsoft to join Pine Labs as CMO

Shalini Pillai Banerjee is set to join Pine Labs as its chief marketing officer, marking a senior leadership move for the payments and fintech firm as it sharpens its brand and growth ambitions.

Banerjee most recently served as marketing director for India and South Asia at Microsoft, a role she took on in 2024. Before that, she was head of consumer apps marketing at Google India, where she spent nearly a decade shaping go-to-market strategies across some of the company’s most widely used products.

Over a career spanning more than 20 years, Banerjee has built experience across global technology and consumer brands. She joined Google in 2016, leading marketing initiatives aimed at driving customer acquisition and improving user experiences across Google’s advertising platforms, with a particular focus on India’s small and medium-sized business ecosystem.

Earlier, she held senior roles at Coca-Cola and co-founded a software-as-a-service analytics start-up, BrandIdea Consultancy, along with Eventus Integrated Management.

At Pine Labs, Banerjee is expected to bring her blend of large-scale brand building experience to a company navigating intensifying competition in the fast-evolving digital payments market.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 7:28 PM