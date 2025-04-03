            
NCLT rejects insolvency plea against Zomato, providing relief amid legal dispute

The petition filed by Nona Lifestyle claimed that Zomato had failed to pay ₹1.64 crore for rider uniforms and merchandise, including jerseys supplied for the ICC World Cup 2023.

By  Storyboard18Apr 3, 2025 2:31 PM
Zomato maintained that Nona Lifestyle had failed to meet delivery deadlines, resulting in penalties outlined in their contract.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has declined to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zomato, as per media reports.

This comes after a legal dispute over alleged unpaid dues of Rs 1.64 crore filed by Nona Lifestyle, a B2B apparel manufacturer.

Nona Lifestyle had accused Zomato of failing to pay for rider uniforms and merchandise, which included jerseys designed for the ICC World Cup 2023.

According to Nona Lifestyle, the company had fulfilled its contractual obligations but faced delays in payments, refusals of delivery due to storage concerns, and increasing pressure from Zomato to provide discounts.

However, Zomato denied the allegations, asserting that all payments for the supplied uniforms were made within the agreed timeframe.

The company countered by claiming that Nona Lifestyle missed delivery deadlines, leading to the imposition of contractual penalties, the report added.

Zomato further explained that payments for the delivered jerseys were made after necessary deductions.

The insolvency petition, which was initially dismissed for non-prosecution in November 2024, was revived at the request of Nona Lifestyle. Despite the reviewed petition, the NCLT ruled in favour of Zomato, rejecting the move to initiate insolvency proceedings.


Tags
First Published on Apr 3, 2025 2:31 PM

