Nothing's Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis to lead India operations as President

Akis Evangelidis, co-founder of Nothing, has been appointed to lead India operations as president.
In a note, the company shared, "As part of Nothing’s founding team, Akis has been instrumental in building the company from the ground up. His proven leadership, combined with his deep understanding of our brand, will be key in driving our growth and expansion in India."
Evangelidis added, "India is one of the most important markets for Nothing and we believe there is a tremendous opportunity to become a leading consumer tech brand in the country. I’m very excited to step into this new role and continue to bring distinctive, design-led tech innovations to Indian consumers. India will play a pivotal role in the global smartphone industry in the years to come, and we’re committed to accelerating our ‘Make in India’ initiatives and boosting domestic production. In 2025, we’re doubling down by ramping up our investments in India and expanding our offline presence to 12,000+ stores."
Evangelidis began his career at Universal Pictures and went on to work across Sony Electronics, and OnePlus. It has been reported that Nothing is looking to double down on its investments in India and expand its retail presence to over 12,000 stores this year.