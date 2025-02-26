            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • nothings-co-founder-akis-evangelidis-to-lead-india-operations-as-president-57797

Nothing's Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis to lead India operations as President

Akis Evangelidis began his career at Universal Pictures and went on to work across Sony Electronics, and OnePlus.

By  Storyboard18Feb 26, 2025 5:59 PM
Nothing's Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis to lead India operations as President
In a note, the company shared, "As part of Nothing’s founding team, Akis has been instrumental in building the company from the ground up. His proven leadership, combined with his deep understanding of our brand, will be key in driving our growth and expansion in India."

Akis Evangelidis, co-founder of Nothing, has been appointed to lead India operations as president.

In a note, the company shared, "As part of Nothing’s founding team, Akis has been instrumental in building the company from the ground up. His proven leadership, combined with his deep understanding of our brand, will be key in driving our growth and expansion in India."

Evangelidis added, "India is one of the most important markets for Nothing and we believe there is a tremendous opportunity to become a leading consumer tech brand in the country. I’m very excited to step into this new role and continue to bring distinctive, design-led tech innovations to Indian consumers. India will play a pivotal role in the global smartphone industry in the years to come, and we’re committed to accelerating our ‘Make in India’ initiatives and boosting domestic production. In 2025, we’re doubling down by ramping up our investments in India and expanding our offline presence to 12,000+ stores."

Evangelidis began his career at Universal Pictures and went on to work across Sony Electronics, and OnePlus. It has been reported that Nothing is looking to double down on its investments in India and expand its retail presence to over 12,000 stores this year.


Tags
First Published on Feb 26, 2025 5:59 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Hina Nagarajan takes on the role of President, Diageo Africa

Hina Nagarajan takes on the role of President, Diageo Africa

Brand Makers

Unilever's new CEO to receive 1.8 million euros fixed salary; outgoing CEO gets exit package

Unilever's new CEO to receive 1.8 million euros fixed salary; outgoing CEO gets exit package

Brand Makers

Raymond Lifestyle names Neeraj Nagpal as Chief Business Officer - Apparel & Lifestyle

Raymond Lifestyle names Neeraj Nagpal as Chief Business Officer - Apparel & Lifestyle

Brand Makers

Why are brands betting on indie agencies over established giants?

Why are brands betting on indie agencies over established giants?

Brand Makers

Former GCPL exec Pooja Sahgal joins IGI India as global CMO

Former GCPL exec Pooja Sahgal joins IGI India as global CMO

Brand Makers

Jubilant FoodWorks responds to FIR against Chairman, says allegations 'baseless, false'

Jubilant FoodWorks responds to FIR against Chairman, says allegations 'baseless, false'

Brand Makers

Unilever appoints Fernando Fernandez as new CEO

Unilever appoints Fernando Fernandez as new CEO