Pankaj Tripathi chosen as brand ambassador for Madhya Pradesh Tourism

Celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi, known for his passion for travel and connection with Madhya Pradesh, has been named the face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism, as per reports.
Tripathi, who has filmed extensively across the state in projects like Stree, Stree 2, Lukka Chhupi, Oh My God 2, and Ludo, said he feels honoured to being named the face of the state's tourism. Known for his keen passion for travel, Tripathi also said he is eager to flaunt the diverse beauty of Madhya Pradesh to the world.
Having spent significant time exploring the state, Tripathi highlighted its natural beauty, historic architecture, and rich biodiversity.
Through its collaboration with Tripathi, Madhya Pradesh Tourism aims to attract domestic and international tourists to the state’s wealth of attractions, including its UNESCO World Heritage sites, wildlife sanctuaries, and cultural landmarks. "From the ancient temples of Khajuraho and the majestic forts of Gwalior to the lush jungles of Kanha and Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Pankaj Tripathi are set to invite travellers on a journey through one of India’s most storied states," the tourism board stated.
Tripathi was recently seen in Stree 2, one of the year’s highest-grossing Hindi films, further cementing his influence in popular culture and his appeal to audiences across India.