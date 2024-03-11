comScore            

Parle-G Dark. It's for real! Parle-G officially launches new variant, Parle-G Dark

Parle-G Dark, featuring chocolate flavouring and updated packaging as Dark Cocoa Biscuits, garners excitement among consumers.

By  Tanaya PradhanMar 11, 2024 8:52 AM
The product has been initially launched in Maharashtra and is now available in mom and pop stores. The company also plans to gradually introduce it across the entire country. However, it is not yet available in malls or on e-commerce platforms. (Image source: Ramsa Chaudhary via X)

Parle-G biscuits, manufactured by Parle Products, are renowned as India's beloved tea-time snack. A staple in Indian households for decades, these biscuits are cherished for their affordability and taste. They have become a favourite snack option for people of all ages across the country, reflecting their widespread popularity and enduring appeal. It's truly the people's biscuit. Thre's no doubt about that. But the jury is still out on its new variant - Parle-G Dark.

Recently, a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared images of Parle-G’s new flavour ‘Dark Parle-G’, sparking a viral sensation. Despite searches for ‘Parle G Dark’ or ‘Dark Parle G’ on shopping platforms yielding no results, netizens were convinced that the rumoured iteration of the beloved biscuit isn’t real, suspecting it to be a creation of AI or digitally photoshopped.

However, a few days later, the official X account of Parle-G revealed that they have indeed launched Parle-G Dark, the new Dark Cocoa Biscuits. "The new Genius in the family is dark, delicious, chocolatey, and just looking like a wow!" the brand wrote on X. They also confirmed the launch in a post on Instagram.

The product has been initially launched in Maharashtra and is now available in mom and pop stores. The company also plans to gradually introduce it across the entire country. However, it is not yet available in malls or on e-commerce platforms.

In response to this development, netizens expressed excitement, eagerly anticipating the chance to try the new product. Additionally, some X users reacted with humorous one-liners and memes.

An X user noted the transition from a Gold Subscription to a Dark Mode update in Parle, humorously referring to the Parle-G Gold biscuit and the newly launched Parle-G Dark biscuit.

Another X user expressed their preference for the original Parle-G over the new dark variant through a meme.

Currently, Parle-G offers various variants including Parle-G Kismi Cinnamon, Parle-G Oats & Berries, Parle-G Gold, and Parle-G Cookies. The anticipated launch of Dark Parle-G is expected to be available nationwide within the next 2-3 months.


First Published on Mar 11, 2024 8:52 AM

