Rs 1 for packaged drinking water! A Gurugram-based brand called Wahter says it's possible

Wahter, a division of the Shiva Group established in 1987, is a water brand based in Gurugram. Founded by Amitt Nenwani and Kashiish A Nenwani, Wahter aims to transform the marketing industry. Wahter will be available to consumers at the subsidised rate of Rs 1 for a 250 ml packaged drinking water bottle and Rs 2 for a 500 ml bottle.

The brand will derive revenue from advertising space on the bottle. Around 80 percent of the bottle label will be allocated for brand advertisements, while the remaining 20 percent will highlight the brand's identity as partners with advertisers in reshaping media spaces.

Additionally, this new medium of communication stays longer in a physical capacity with a consumer, hence increasing the chances of brand registration.

The brand emphasises clutter-free advertising, providing minimal distraction and an exclusive opportunity to engage with the target audience. As water bottles are used daily, they serve as prime advertising spaces, accompanying people everywhere from offices to gyms, parks, and homes. Featuring a specific brand on a water bottle ensures high visibility throughout the day, leading to increased brand recall and register value among consumers.

Wahter offers branding customization with logos, taglines, and visually appealing designs, along with active social media engagement. The brand message focuses on engaging consumers in an unmissable, ROI-driven, and eco-friendly manner.

The water bottle placements span grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, paan shops, juice corners, and various BTL activities like events, marathons, and mall activations. These placements also include hypermarkets and modern bazaars such as Raj Mandir, Le Marché, and Garg Dastak. Wahter also provides cart and stroller placements for bottles, complemented by a geo-tracking feature to ensure optimal visibility and reach.