Sleepwell and Kurlon adopt Unicommerce to power their e-commerce operations

Mattress titans Sleepwell and Kurlon have adopted Unicommerce, an ecommerce enablement SaaS platforms, to power their e-commerce operations. The sign-up highlights the growing importance of online shopping for sleep category products like mattresses, bedding, pillows & cushions etc. In line with this, both Sleepwell and Kurlon have been focusing on augmenting their e-commerce operations.

The mattress industry across e-commerce has its own challenges including the management of custom sales orders, packaging issues with varying dimensions, lack of standardization, etc. Unicommerce’s SaaS platform will enable the brands to fulfill custom-sized orders of mattresses, centralize fulfillment from across multiple locations using item-level and SKU-level traceability, leading to error-free, more accurate and faster processing of orders. The system will also enable them to tackle their return orders, thereby improving the shopping experience for its end consumers. Currently, each of the brands process an average of 4,000 orders monthly using Unicommerce’s platform.

Sheela Foam, which is the parent company of Sleepwell, also recently acquired Kurlon. Both brands have deployed Unicommerce’s multichannel order management system to automate order processing across their brand website and multiple marketplaces. Additionally, Kurlon is using Unicommerce’s warehouse & inventory management system for all its warehouse operational workflows including picking, packing, and dispatch, allowing the brand to have a clear visibility of available inventory across different locations.

Emphasizing on the growing significance of e-commerce, Nilesh Mazumdar, CEO of Sheela Foam said, “E-commerce has become central for brands like Sleepwell and Kurlon. Our partnership with Unicommerce will enhance our e-commerce operations leading to improved efficiency of our e-commerce supply chain."

Speaking about the partnership, Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce said, “With experience in developing solutions for bespoke needs across emerging e-commerce sectors, we look forward to powering e-commerce operations for Sleepwell and Kurlon.

Unicommerce is India’s largest e-commerce enablement SaaS platform in the transaction processing layer, in terms of revenue for the financial year concluded March 2022. The company’s suite of SaaS solutions enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces and logistics service providers. The company has a consistently growing Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and Revenue. As of quarter ending September 2023, Unicommerce has achieved a 750 million+ Annual Transaction run-rate, serving over 3500 customers, managing 8000+ warehouses, and processing orders from 1900+ stores through its platform.