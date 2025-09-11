RIL incorporates Reliance Intelligence as wholly-owned subsidiary

Reliance Industries (RIL) on September 10 announced that it has incorporated Reliance Intelligence as a wholly-owned subsidiary. The company had introduced the unit during its annual general meeting in August.

In an exchange filing, Reliance Industries said that it has received the certificate of incorporation from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs by email yesterday.

The announcement was made just after stock markets closed on September 10. The shares of India's most valuable company closed in the green at Rs 1,377.50 apiece. The stock will be kept under active watch tomorrow, when the markets reopen.

Reliance Industries on August 29 unveiled Reliance Intelligence, a new wholly-owned unit to drive artificial intelligence in India, pursuing Mukesh Ambani's ambition to make the conglomerate a "deep-tech enterprise" alongside its telecom, retail and energy businesses.

The company will pursue four missions - building gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, forging alliances with leading technology firms and open-source communities, rolling out AI services across education, health, agriculture and small business sectors, and attracting world-class AI talent to India.

To realise this, Reliance is turning to Silicon Valley. Ambani announced a "deeper, holistic partnership" with Google, led by Sundar Pichai. "The AI opportunity in India is extraordinary. It will transform every industry and organisation – from the largest enterprises to the smallest kirana store. Google and Reliance are partnering to help all of Reliance's businesses transform, using AI – from Energy and Retail to Telecom and Financial Services. To support this AI adoption, together we are establishing a Jamnagar Cloud region, built for and dedicated to Reliance," Pichai said.

Reliance is also forging a dedicated joint venture with Meta to deliver sovereign, enterprise-ready AI platforms tailored for Indian businesses and government entities. The partnership will combine Meta’s open-source Llama models with Reliance’s reach across energy, telecom, retail and manufacturing. "Together we want to ensure that everyone in India has access to AI — and eventually superintelligence," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, calling the venture a model for how open-source AI can scale securely in a national context.