Tata Consumer Products' profit up 59% to Rs 345 crore in Q4 FY25

Tata Consumer Products has announced its quarter 4 earnings for the fiscal year 2025. The company's net profit jumped 59% to Rs 345 crore compared to Rs 216.63 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The FMCG company's revenue from operations increased by 17.34% to Rs 4,608.22 crore versus Rs 3,926.94 crore in Q4 FY 24.
Tata Consumer's profit rose 24% on a sequential basis. The company posted Rs 279 crore profit in the December 2024 quarter. And, the revenue grew by 3.6% from Rs 4,444 crore in the preceding quarter.
According to the stock exchange filing of TCPL, the beverages segment saw a growth of 17%, and the food segment grew by 27% in Q4 FY25.
The salt business revenue grew 13% in Q4 driven by mid-single-digit volume growth as well as pricing.
"Tata Sampann finished the year on a strong note with a 30% YoY growth in Q4. Full-year revenue growth for Tata Sampann was 29%," TCPL said in a filing.
The International business recorded 5% revenue growth in the March FY25 quarter.
Overall in FY 25, the consolidated revenue of TCPL surged by 16%. The company launched 41 new products in FY25.
The ratio of a company's advertising and promotion (A&P) expenses to its total sales revenue stood at 7.2% in Q4 FY25 compared to 7.1% in Q4 FY24.
Tata Consumer Products' board has recommended a dividend of Rs 8.25 per equity share for FY 25.
Earlier this month, TCPL's chief operating officer Ajit Krishnakumar said that the company will increase its advertising spending in the fiscal year 2026 to boost the visibility of its newly acquired brands.
In 2024, the company acquired 100% equity shares of Capital Foods, owner of the brands Ching’s Secret Smith & Jones, and Organic India.
The ad expenses of TCPL in FY24 stood at Rs 977.69 crore, up 12.87% year-on-year.
Krishnakumar told Moneycontrol that Ching's is a 'high branded category' and therefore, requires more recognition and visibility as TCPL's own brands mature.
Notably, the Capital Foods and Organic India grew 19% on a combined basis (including international operations) in FY25.