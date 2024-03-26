Traditional to Trendy: Embracing Gen Z influence in automotive marketing

India's automotive sector is undergoing a youthful transformation, evolving from mere transportation solutions to coveted lifestyle accessories synonymous with sophistication. This was quite different in the early 1990s when the Indian car buyer had to choose what was being offered rather than having the freedom to make customized choices.

The automotive sector, like many other industries, has swiftly adapted to changing consumer preferences, reflecting an increasing demand for cars that align with the lifestyle and status aspirations of the burgeoning younger demographic. With rising disposable incomes and a heightened awareness of the latest automotive trends, cars have transcended their utilitarian purpose, emerging as symbols of prestige and personal style.

In the contemporary Indian automotive landscape, car buyers, notably the Gen-Z cohort, have elevated expectations for their vehicles beyond the realm of daily commuting. In the current scenario, more than 60% of car buyers are young. Born between the mid-1990s and early 2000s, Gen Z represents that prioritizes individuality, technological innovation, and sustainability. Their outspoken nature and discerning preferences necessitate automotive manufacturers to tailor their marketing strategies to resonate with this unique demographic.

Given the unique characteristics and preferences of the Gen Z demographic, it becomes necessary for manufacturers to craft marketing approaches that not only capture their attention but also foster a lifelong affinity for automobiles.

Understanding Gen-Z

Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012, is known as "digital natives" because they grew up surrounded by the Internet and modern digital devices. Their upbringing in this digital era has given them a unique perspective, seamlessly integrating digital technology into their lives and influencing their preferences.

This familiarity with the latest trends makes Gen Z’s discerning consumers, especially when it comes to buying new gadgets or vehicles. Trends play a significant role in their decision-making process, leading them to gravitate toward innovations that resonate with their tech-savvy generation. As trendsetters and early adopters, they actively shape the consumer landscape, driving progress forward. Their position at the intersection of technological advancement and societal change not only makes them witnesses but also catalysts, shaping the trajectory of innovation in our constantly evolving world.

Tailoring marketing strategies

Gen Z is the largest, most diverse digital-first generation ever, and 88% of them plan to make their first vehicle purchase within the next 5 years. For Gen Z, living in a highly connected world, brands struggle intensely for their attention, offering appealing products. Social media plays a crucial role in this environment, serving as a key source of information on the latest products and technologies, and influencing consumer desires. When it comes to buying cars, Gen Z engages in a mixed-method car-buying process, conducting extensive online research – watching videos on YouTube and Facebook, browsing the website, scrutinizing the inventory, and reading almost through all the reviews – before ultimately visiting the dealership in person, where they essentially restart their research journey.

This hybrid process highlights the need for robust digital marketing strategies, ensuring a seamless online-to-showroom experience for such potential customers. And this leads us directly to the importance of video marketing - the most effective way for digital natives. Gen Z's affinity for technology prompts automotive brands to prioritize innovative tech integration in marketing campaigns, showcasing features like smart connectivity and advanced driver-assistance systems.

Furthermore, this cohort also looks favourably towards a brand that is deeply rooted in its values and invokes a strong feeling of trust not just through its communication but also its practices. A study found that 87% of Gen Z professionals would be prepared to quit their jobs to work elsewhere if the values of the new company were more closely aligned – stressing the importance of a brand standing behind a particular cause or purpose. This makes purpose driven marketing an important element for brands to consider while crafting strategies to effectively reach out to an audience of Gen Z.

Discerning tastes

Gen Z places a strong emphasis on safety when buying a car. They are well-informed about vehicle safety and prioritize features that elevate the safety ratings of a particular model. These safety features align with their proactive approach to personal safety. They also value practicality and want the latest safety technologies in their vehicle. Therefore, it becomes imperative for auto brands to highlight the importance of safety features in their marketing efforts to appeal to Gen Z buyers who prioritize safety.

The familiarity of this demographic with technology prompts automotive brands to prioritize innovative tech integration in marketing campaigns. Showcasing features like smart connectivity and advanced driver-assistance systems appeal to their desire for both functionality and a modern driving experience. To establish trust, brands should engage in community strategies and collaborate with influencers, which results in fostering genuine connections with this cohort.

Gen Z’s affinity for individuality and self-expression necessitates automotive marketers to provide personalized and customizable experiences – starting with colour choices to offering various customization options, and even creating bespoke experiences that mirrors their individuality. Hitting the sweet spot with the right brand experience becomes a powerful strategy for capturing the attention and loyalty of this generation, just like Tata Safari’s Reclaim Your Life campaign which focuses on the experience that the iconic SUV gives its occupants and has been a memorable reference over the years.

Finally, a key aspect in creating the right brand recall amongst Gen Z is the need for automotive brands to prioritize sustainability across their communication in-line with the core environmental values of this demographic.

Conclusion

In the ever-changing realm of automotive marketing, embracing adaptability is essential, particularly when engaging with Gen Z consumers. Recognizing their digital mind set, emphasis on sustainability, quest for individuality, and passion for cutting-edge technology is pivotal for achieving success. By aligning marketing efforts with these core values, automotive brands can not only captivate Gen Z's interest but also forge enduring relationships with the upcoming leaders of the market, ensuring sustained relevance and growth in the dynamic landscape ahead. Success hinges on maintaining agility, innovation, and unwavering dedication to delivering experiences that deeply resonate with the distinctive ethos of Gen Z.

Vinay Pant is the head of marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.