Zomato's Blinkit launches Bistro to compete with Zepto Cafe and Swiggy's Bolt

Currently in the pilot phase, and operational in certain areas of Gurugram, Bistro delivers meals, snacks, beverages like tea and coffee in 15 minutes.

By  Storyboard18Dec 12, 2024 10:00 PM
With its entry into this segment, Bistro will face competition from Zepto Cafe and Swiggy's Cafe. Zepto Cafe was introduced in 2022 to deliver branded pre-made items with non-branded items, further added the report. In November, Zepto made an announcement to expand Zepto Cafe to 120 cities in the country, which included Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Pune etc. (Image Source: Google Play)

Zomato-owned quick-commerce firm Blinkit has launched Bistro, a new food delivery app that will deliver snacks and other food items in 10 minutes, as per reports. Bistro will take on rival q-comm firm's Zepto Cafe. Bistro's launch comes one day after Zepto announced it will roll out a different app for Cafe.

Currently in the pilot phase, and operational in certain areas of Gurugram, Blinkit's Bistro delivers meals, snacks, beverages like tea and coffee in 15 minutes. This is Zomato’s second attempt at 10-minute food delivery after Zomato Instant which was shuttered earlier.

Zepto Cafe was introduced in 2022 to deliver branded pre-made items with non-branded items. In November, Zepto made an announcement to expand Cafe to 120 cities in the country, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Pune.

In September, Swiggy too entered the quick food delivery segment with Bolt.

Zepto Co-founder & CEO Aadit Palicha, who emphasized the importance of speed-to-market and iterative development, said that Zepto Cafe app's initial release may be a minimal viable product (MVP) rather than a fully polished experience. The company is currently opening over 100 new cafés each month and has already reached a milestone of approximately 30,000 orders daily.


First Published on Dec 12, 2024 9:58 PM

