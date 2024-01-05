comScore

How it Works

MIB seeks public input on draft Press and Registration of Periodicals Rules, 2024

Deadline for submission of comments is set for February 4, 2024.

By  Storyboard18Jan 5, 2024 4:47 PM
MIB seeks public input on draft Press and Registration of Periodicals Rules, 2024
The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 passed in both houses last year aims to replace the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has opened the floor for comments and suggestions on the proposed Draft Press and Registration of Periodicals Rules, 2024.

In order to implement the recently notified Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023, the draft rules are crucial for the effective enactment of the new legislation.

Stakeholders and the public at large are encouraged to submit suggestions within the set deadline of February 4, 2024.

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 passed in both houses last year aims to replace the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.

The new rules simplify the entire process of registration. Previously, registration had to be done with the District Magistrate(DM) first, then taken to the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI). Now, one can register with both the DM and RNI simultaneously. If the DM does not respond within 60 days, the RNI will grant permission.

While law required newspapers, magazines, and books to be registered, the new rules add periodicals to the list, which includes publications with news or comments on news.

Under the law, the printer or publisher must declare their information to the District Magistrate (DM). The DM then sends the declaration to the Press Registrar, who issues a registration certificate. This declaration is necessary for publishing.


Tags
First Published on Jan 5, 2024 4:47 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Apple sued by a Bengaluru woman after she drops coffee on her MacBook Pro

Apple sued by a Bengaluru woman after she drops coffee on her MacBook Pro

How it Works

India’s media landscape drives Asia Pacific video industry surge, clocks $13 billion revenue in 2023

India’s media landscape drives Asia Pacific video industry surge, clocks $13 billion revenue in 2023

How it Works

Indian media and digital agencies gear up for a dynamic 2024 with elections, IPL, and more

Indian media and digital agencies gear up for a dynamic 2024 with elections, IPL, and more

How it Works

Dabur India Q3 update: Revenue to rise in 'mid-to-high single digit' percentage

Dabur India Q3 update: Revenue to rise in 'mid-to-high single digit' percentage

How it Works

25 percent consumers changed their streaming platform, TV still has the largest base: Report

25 percent consumers changed their streaming platform, TV still has the largest base: Report

How it Works

From setting up transparent programmatic ecosystem to branding brands on OTT, here are top ad trends of 2024

From setting up transparent programmatic ecosystem to branding brands on OTT, here are top ad trends of 2024

How it Works

Transactions through UPI platform crossed the 100 billion-mark in 2023: NPCI

Transactions through UPI platform crossed the 100 billion-mark in 2023: NPCI