MIB seeks public input on draft Press and Registration of Periodicals Rules, 2024

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has opened the floor for comments and suggestions on the proposed Draft Press and Registration of Periodicals Rules, 2024.

In order to implement the recently notified Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023, the draft rules are crucial for the effective enactment of the new legislation.

Stakeholders and the public at large are encouraged to submit suggestions within the set deadline of February 4, 2024.

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 passed in both houses last year aims to replace the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.

The new rules simplify the entire process of registration. Previously, registration had to be done with the District Magistrate(DM) first, then taken to the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI). Now, one can register with both the DM and RNI simultaneously. If the DM does not respond within 60 days, the RNI will grant permission.

While law required newspapers, magazines, and books to be registered, the new rules add periodicals to the list, which includes publications with news or comments on news.