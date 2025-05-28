HBO’s Harry Potter reboot finds its Harry, Hermione and Ron

The wait is finally over! HBO has announced the lead cast for its upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Dominic McLaughlin will take on the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton playing Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout stepping in as Ron Weasley.

The casting follows a worldwide search, with over 30,000 auditions submitted after HBO issued an open casting call last year.

In a joint statement, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer/director Mark Mylod said the team had found their trio after a long and careful process led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann. “We can’t wait for the world to see their magic,” they added.

Newcomers take centre stage All three young actors are relatively new to the screen. McLaughlin previously appeared in the Sky comedy Grow, while Stanton played the lead in Matilda: The Musical. Stout, meanwhile, will make his acting debut in the series.

The series will also feature veteran actors in major supporting roles:

John Lithgow (The Crown) as Albus Dumbledore

Janet McTeer (The White Queen) as Professor McGonagall

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) as Severus Snape

Nick Frost as Hagrid

Luke Thallon as Professor Quirrell

Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

Filming begins this summer, release expected in 2026 Filming will begin this summer at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK, with the series set to launch on HBO Max by 2026, according to Variety.

The show will be written and produced by Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod directing several episodes. J.K. Rowling is also on board as an executive producer, alongside Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts from Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman, who produced the original films.

HBO has promised a faithful and in-depth retelling of the beloved books, with plans for the series to span ten years, allowing for a deeper dive into characters and storylines than the films could manage.