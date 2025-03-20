            
  • Home
  • digital
  • meity-in-contact-with-x-over-groks-controversial-responses-59679

MeitY in contact with X over Grok's controversial responses

As concerns grow over X's AI chatbot, Grok, and its content moderation policies, reports claim that the Centre has sought an explanation on data being used to train the chatbot.

By  Storyboard18Mar 20, 2025 8:52 AM
MeitY in contact with X over Grok's controversial responses
Centre has reportedly sought an explanation on data being used to train the X (Twitter) AI- chatbot, Grok.

Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) with its AI chatbot Grok has irked many users in India. Stirring controversies, the Grok AI has been reported to generate responses that are inflammatory, politically biased, or offensive, raising concerns about content moderation and responsible AI use.

Unlike traditional AI models that undergo rigorous filtering, Grok appears to have fewer guardrails, leading to unpredictable and potentially harmful outputs. The chatbot is making waves on X with its unfiltered responses, raising debates on AI's role in online interactions.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has contacted X to flag concerns with Grok's responses. The government has sought an explanation of Grok's responses and the data being used to train the chatbot.

Musk commissioned Grok in response to Google, OpenAI and other AI models. Its most recent iteration, Grok 3, can be accessed as a standalone mobile app and on X. While other chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini avoid using profanity, Grok has the ability to understand and respond in multiple languages and converses in an informal and unfiltered manner.

Introduced in November 2023, Grok was developed by xAI and is an advanced conversational AI assistant powered by a sophisticated Large Language Model (LLM) architecture.


Tags
First Published on Mar 20, 2025 8:52 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Elon Musk's X sues Indian govt over 'unlawful' censorship

Elon Musk's X sues Indian govt over 'unlawful' censorship

Advertising

CAIT demands ban on opinion trading apps, says 'Digital Satta' a threat to democracy

CAIT demands ban on opinion trading apps, says 'Digital Satta' a threat to democracy

Agency News

Liqvd Asia acquires AdLift to scale up operations in USA, GCC, APAC, Europe

Liqvd Asia acquires AdLift to scale up operations in USA, GCC, APAC, Europe

Digital

Google and Apple face EU crackdown over competition breaches

Google and Apple face EU crackdown over competition breaches

How it Works

India AdEx set for short-term hit if CCI probe and seizures continue at top ad firms

India AdEx set for short-term hit if CCI probe and seizures continue at top ad firms

How it Works

Public consultation on 'AI Governance Guidelines Development' completed, over 100 suggestions received: MeitY

Public consultation on 'AI Governance Guidelines Development' completed, over 100 suggestions received: MeitY

Advertising

Breaking: CCI to expand media cartel probe, Big Tech & FMCG deals under scanner

Breaking: CCI to expand media cartel probe, Big Tech & FMCG deals under scanner