ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) with its AI chatbot Grok has irked many users in India. Stirring controversies, the Grok AI has been reported to generate responses that are inflammatory, politically biased, or offensive, raising concerns about content moderation and responsible AI use.
Unlike traditional AI models that undergo rigorous filtering, Grok appears to have fewer guardrails, leading to unpredictable and potentially harmful outputs. The chatbot is making waves on X with its unfiltered responses, raising debates on AI's role in online interactions.
According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has contacted X to flag concerns with Grok's responses. The government has sought an explanation of Grok's responses and the data being used to train the chatbot.
Musk commissioned Grok in response to Google, OpenAI and other AI models. Its most recent iteration, Grok 3, can be accessed as a standalone mobile app and on X. While other chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini avoid using profanity, Grok has the ability to understand and respond in multiple languages and converses in an informal and unfiltered manner.
Introduced in November 2023, Grok was developed by xAI and is an advanced conversational AI assistant powered by a sophisticated Large Language Model (LLM) architecture.