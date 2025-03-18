            
Netflix appoints Rebecca Nadilo as Director of Marketing Partnerships Creative, APAC

Prior to joining Netflix, she served as managing director at Iris Singapore, a role she took on in June 2023.

By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2025 11:46 AM
With her extensive expertise in brand strategy and creative leadership, Nadilo is set to bring fresh perspectives to Netflix's marketing partnerships in the APAC region.

Netflix has appointed Rebecca Nadilo as its new director of marketing partnerships creative for APAC. Nadilo announced this through a LinkedIn post marking her first day at the streaming giant.

Nadilo brings a wealth of experience in marketing, strategy, and creative leadership. Prior to joining Netflix, she served as managing director at Iris Singapore, a role she took on in June 2023. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in launching Iris Social Studio, securing major client wins across government, retail, and automotive sectors, and strengthening the agency’s leadership team with key hires to drive strategic and creative growth.

Her recent departure from Iris Singapore last week saw Priya Kalidas step up as the agency’s new managing director.

Before Iris, Nadilo was APAC strategy lead at Meta, where she shaped the vision and objectives for Creative Shop APAC, aligning with business priorities, revenue goals, and market demands. Earlier in her career, she served as chief strategy officer at Wunderman Thompson, where she led global strategy for major brands, including Unilever’s Lux and Radiant, as well as HSBC Bank.

With her extensive expertise in brand strategy and creative leadership, Nadilo is set to bring fresh perspectives to Netflix's marketing partnerships in the APAC region.


First Published on Mar 18, 2025 11:46 AM

