RIL AGM 2025: Akash Ambani unveils ‘Jio Frames’ smart glasses with AI assistant, HD camera

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) Chairman Akash Ambani on Friday unveiled Jio Frames, an AI-powered wearable platform, at the company’s annual general meeting.
“Jio Frames is an AI-powered wearable platform and ecosystem, made for India,” Ambani said.
The smart glasses will support multiple Indian languages through Jio’s multilingual AI voice assistant. Equipped with a camera, the device can capture HD photos, record videos, or go live, with all data instantly stored in Jio AI Cloud, the company’s cloud storage platform.
Ambani said the glasses will also be able to narrate summaries or explanations of books, and even provide new recipes. “You can make calls, attend meetings, listen to music, or enjoy podcasts. With built-in open-ear speakers, you hear crystal-clear audio while staying aware of the world around you,” he added.
On the financial front, Jio reported a revenue of Rs 1,28,218 crore ($15 billion) in FY25, up 17% year-on-year, while EBITDA rose to Rs 64,170 crore ($7.5 billion).
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani also announced plans to take Jio public next year. “Today, it is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals,” he said.
Mukesh Ambani further added that Jio will expand operations beyond India. At present, the company serves more than 500 million subscribers in the country.