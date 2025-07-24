Pakistan proposes ban on social media for users under‑16

Pakistan has proposed a ban on social media for users under the age of 16. The bill was presented by Senators Sarmad Ali and Masroor Ahsan on July 21, marking a significant step towards safeguarding minors from online exploitation, cyberbullying, and harmful content.

The bill reportedly proposes severe penalties for violations.

Social media platforms found to be allowing underage users will face fines ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 million. Furthermore, individuals who assist minors in creating accounts could face up to six months in prison.

The Social Media (Age Restriction for Users) Bill, 2025, will prohibit individuals under 16 from creating any social media account on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Snapchat, Bigo Live, Threads, and others.

Meanwhile, social media companies are legally obligated to block or delete accounts of minors. Additionally, anyone found helping a minor create an account could face up to six months imprisonment, in addition to fines.

It is to be noted that countries like Australia are also preparing to enforce a nationwide ban on social media use for children under the age of 16.

In Australia, this bold move now appears increasingly likely after a major government-backed trial found that age verification technology can work both effectively and privately. The Age Assurance Technology Trial, involving over 1,000 school students and hundreds of adults, tested how well current tools could verify a user’s age without over-collecting personal data. The trial was overseen by the UK-based nonprofit Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS), and the results are being seen as a key step towards making Australia’s proposed legislation a reality.

Meanwhile, to safeguard children from harmful online content, Norway has announced plans to increase the age limit for social media use to 15.