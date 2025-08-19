WhatsApp rolls out ‘schedule calls’ feature for group and personal chats

ADVERTISEMENT
WhatsApp has unveiled a new ‘Schedule Calls’ feature, enabling users to set up calls in advance for both one-on-one and group chats. The update, announced by the Meta-owned platform, is aimed at enhancing convenience for the millions of people who already rely on WhatsApp to make voice and video calls over the internet without the need for a SIM card.
The new feature mirrors the scheduling tools seen on professional meeting platforms such as Zoom, allowing users to plan their calls ahead of time and receive reminders before they begin. Once a call has been scheduled, participants will be automatically notified in advance, making it easier to coordinate conversations across personal and professional settings.
How it works The feature is accessible through the ‘Calls’ tab, where users can tap the ‘+’ button and select the ‘Schedule Call’ option. From there, they can invite friends, family or colleagues directly within the app, eliminating the need to send multiple individual alerts.
Users will also be able to track upcoming scheduled calls in the ‘Calls’ tab, ensuring they stay organised. Additionally, scheduled calls can be synced with Google Calendar, providing an extra layer of integration for those managing busy timetables. Notifications will also be sent when participants join via a shared call link, keeping everyone updated in real time.
Competing with Zoom and Google Meet The new functionality positions WhatsApp more firmly as a competitor to established video-conferencing services like Zoom and Google Meet. Features such as emoji reactions and a ‘raise your hand’ option, already familiar to users of rival platforms, have also been introduced. Given WhatsApp’s vast global user base, industry observers suggest these additions could encourage people to rely less on rival apps for scheduled virtual meetings.
WhatsApp has also introduced interface updates to make managing calls simpler and more intuitive. “We’re launching these updates to give users new ways to connect, whether for family catch-ups or professional meetings,” the company said in a press statement.
The introduction of scheduled calls marks another step in WhatsApp’s ongoing evolution from a simple instant messaging platform into a comprehensive communications hub.