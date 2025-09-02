WhatsApp tests one-hour disappearing chats and AI writing tools in latest update

ADVERTISEMENT
The ‘disappearing chats’ feature, designed to automatically remove conversations from the feed after a set period, has until now offered three pre-set timers: 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. Once enabled, the chats are permanently deleted and cannot be recovered—even by WhatsApp itself—offering users an added layer of privacy.
Now, the Meta-owned platform is experimenting with shorter expiry windows, including one-hour and twelve-hour options. According to WaBetaInfo, which flagged the update in version 2.25.24.18 of the Android beta, these new timers are currently limited and not yet available to all testers.
While the shorter time frame adds flexibility, WhatsApp has highlighted a potential drawback: if a message is set to disappear in just one hour, the recipient may not have the chance to read it before it vanishes. Users will be informed of this risk and given the option either to accept the limitation or cancel the timer.
The update addresses long-standing feedback from users who felt that a 24-hour minimum was too restrictive for the feature. However, some have argued that one hour may be too short, raising questions over whether WhatsApp should allow customisable durations rather than relying solely on pre-set intervals.
Alongside these privacy updates, WhatsApp is also rolling out new AI-powered features designed to enhance the messaging experience. The latest addition is a writing assistant that helps users craft messages with improved tone and style.
The AI tool can rework text in multiple contexts, offering options such as “Rephrase”, “Professional”, “Funny” and “Proofread”. Importantly, it remains optional: users can either send the AI-enhanced version of their message or continue with their original wording.
With these developments, WhatsApp is signalling a two-pronged focus—on privacy through tighter control over disappearing messages, and on convenience through AI-assisted writing. Both features remain in testing phases but underline the platform’s broader push to refine how users interact on the world’s most popular messaging app.