YouTube pulls down Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina India's Got Latent video after Govt intervenes

In a developing controversy surrounding digital content, YouTube has taken down a video featuring YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as, BeerBiceps—after the National Human Rights Commission submitted a removal request, as per media reports.
The video, which aired on stand-up comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent,' contained remarks that have sparked widespread criticism for their vulgarity.
Both the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the IT Ministry have decided to take stringent action under the IT rules to ensure that public sensitivities are not hurt, the report added.
The ‘India Has Latent’ episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders. pic.twitter.com/Joaj5U9QBE— Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) February 11, 2025
The decision underscores the increasing regulatory focus on content that could be deemed objectionable, with authorities not only targeting the performers but also considering action against show producers and the hosting platform, YouTube.
A legal case has been registered against Ranveer Allahbadia along with four other individuals—stand-up comedian Samay Raina, YouTube personality Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija. The complaint, lodged by a resident of Guwahati, accuses the group of promoting obscenity through their publicly accessible online show, particularly concerning remarks about parents and sex.
In response to the backlash, Allahbadia has since apologised for the comments made during the show.