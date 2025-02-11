            
  • Home
  • digital
  • youtube-pulls-down-ranveer-allahbadia-samay-raina-indias-got-latent-video-after-govt-intervenes-56341

YouTube pulls down Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina India's Got Latent video after Govt intervenes

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and four others face legal scrutiny following a complaint over obscene content on YouTube's "India's Got Latent."

By  Storyboard18Feb 12, 2025 8:35 AM
YouTube pulls down Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina India's Got Latent video after Govt intervenes
In response to the backlash, Allahbadia has since apologised for the comments made during the show. (Image: IMDb)

In a developing controversy surrounding digital content, YouTube has taken down a video featuring YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as, BeerBiceps—after the National Human Rights Commission submitted a removal request, as per media reports.

The video, which aired on stand-up comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent,' contained remarks that have sparked widespread criticism for their vulgarity.

Both the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the IT Ministry have decided to take stringent action under the IT rules to ensure that public sensitivities are not hurt, the report added.

The decision underscores the increasing regulatory focus on content that could be deemed objectionable, with authorities not only targeting the performers but also considering action against show producers and the hosting platform, YouTube.

A legal case has been registered against Ranveer Allahbadia along with four other individuals—stand-up comedian Samay Raina, YouTube personality Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija. The complaint, lodged by a resident of Guwahati, accuses the group of promoting obscenity through their publicly accessible online show, particularly concerning remarks about parents and sex.

In response to the backlash, Allahbadia has since apologised for the comments made during the show.


Tags
First Published on Feb 11, 2025 12:20 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Maharashtra Cyber Cell files FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others

Maharashtra Cyber Cell files FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others

How it Works

Brands on high alert after 'India's Got Latent' controversy; marketers question effectiveness of associations

Brands on high alert after 'India's Got Latent' controversy; marketers question effectiveness of associations

Gaming

TNOGA’s 'Blank Hours' regulation will push users to illegal gambling platforms, experts raise concerns

TNOGA’s 'Blank Hours' regulation will push users to illegal gambling platforms, experts raise concerns

Gaming

India excluded as Google expands real-money skill game ads globally

India excluded as Google expands real-money skill game ads globally

Digital

Obscenity complaint filed against Samay Raina, BeerBiceps in Bandra Court for India's Got Latent

Obscenity complaint filed against Samay Raina, BeerBiceps in Bandra Court for India's Got Latent

Digital

Ranveer Allahbadia flak: 5 times when YouTuber 'BeerBiceps' ignited a storm

Ranveer Allahbadia flak: 5 times when YouTuber 'BeerBiceps' ignited a storm

Digital

Viral Fame or Brand Risk: Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia IGL video fuels debate on influencer credibility, platform accountability

Viral Fame or Brand Risk: Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia IGL video fuels debate on influencer credibility, platform accountability