Dream11 led FIFS commits to compliance, says no to challenging Online Gaming Act

The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), the self-regulatory industry body led by Dream11, has announced that it will not challenge the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The development comes days after Harsh Jain, Dream11 CEO confirmed that they would not contest the legislation.

In an official statement, the body said, “FIFS acknowledges the government's vision for building a safe online gaming ecosystem for Indians by balancing innovation with responsibility. We have always advocated for responsible innovation with Indian users at the centre of it.”

Reiterating its compliance-first stance, FIFS added, “As a law-abiding federation, we are committed to growing the online gaming ecosystem in compliance with the Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.”

The federation further clarified its position to members, noting that it will not be party to litigation against the law. “As announced to all members, FIFS is not challenging the provisions of the Act. It is committed to adopting a collaborative approach with the government and regulators to ensure the growth of the fantasy sports sector in India.”

Harsh Jain in an interview with Storyboard18 had stated, "I don’t think this is personal. This is business, and the government has to make decisions for the country. India is a democracy, and lawmakers decide what’s best. As a businessman, I want to protect my company and industry, but we’ve always been law-abiding."

Hain said, "When our business model was constitutionally protected, we ran it. Now that the law has changed, we’ve complied immediately — even before the ban was formally signed. And I can say clearly: Dream11 will not challenge this law in court."

While FIFS distance themselves from legal opposition, other companies in the online gaming ecosystem continue to contest the validity of the new Act. The Division Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf heard a petition filed by Clubboom 11 Sports and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, a member of FIFS challenging the constitutional validity of provisions banning real-money games. Similarly, the Delhi High Court heard a plea filed by Bagheera Carrom (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., a member of the E-Gaming Federation (EGF). While Head Digital Works had filed the petition in Karnataka High Court.

In a broader move to consolidate the litigation, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the transfer of all cases pending across various High Courts concerning the new law. A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Vishwanathan allowed the Centre’s transfer petition, bringing together petitions pending in the Delhi, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh High Courts. The bench directed that case records be transferred digitally within a week.