EXCLUSIVE: A23, Games 24x7, Junglee Games take Tamil Nadu govt to court

On Monday, Real Money Gaming operator A23 parent firm Head Digital Works, Games 24x7 and Junglee Games filed a writ petition in Madras High Court seeking injunction on the newly enforced Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (Real Money Games) Regulations, 2025. Storyboard18 had earlier reported that the RMG industry was preparing to take legal action against the Tamil Nadu government over its “blank hour” regulations, which would prohibit gaming between midnight and 5 AM.

As per the petition, the RMG operators have prayed to declare provisions Section 5 read with Sections 14 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022 and Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (Real Money Games) Regulation 2025 as ultra vires discriminatory arbitrary void illegal and unconstitutional in so far as its application to online real money online games of skill i.e. online games of skills when played with money and pass. The matter is yet to be listed.

The respondents include State of Tamil Nadu, Director General of police of Tamil Nadu, TNOGA and MeitY. Interestingly, all the RMG taking the legal action are members of E-Gaming Federation. All India Gaming Federation members will likely not file a case against the government, sources say.

A source close to the development said, "The RMG companies have filed the writ petition. The matter is yet to be listed. The date of hearing will be announced soon."

Last week, on Friday, AIGF met with Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) officials, only to receive instructions on implementation. A source close to the development stated that the E-Gaming Federation (EGF) was reprimanded before being provided clarity on the newly enforced Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (Real Money Games) Regulations, 2025.

While on Tuesday, EGF representatives met with TNOGA officials, including Md. Nasimuddin and Dr. M.C. Sarangan, to discuss concerns related to Tamil Nadu's RMG regulations.

Non-compliance with the regulations will lead to legal action against RMG operators under Section 16(3) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling & Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022.

It’s worth noting that in November 2023, the Madras High Court struck down the law banning online money games such as Rummy and Poker, declaring it "unconstitutional."