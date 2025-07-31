Mahindra & Mahindra Q1FY25 net profit jumps 24% to Rs 4,083 cr, revenue rises 23%

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd has reported a 24% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY25), which rose to Rs 4,083 crore from Rs 3,299 crore in the same quarter last year.

"Q1 F26 has been an excellent quarter, with broad-based growth across all our businesses. The operating excellence in our Auto and Farm businesses is evident in continued market share gains and margin expansion," Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group CEO & MD Anish Shah said.

The performance beat market estimates, with the company’s robust growth attributed to strong volumes in both its automotive and farm equipment segments. On a standalone basis, M&M’s net profit rose 32% YoY to Rs 3,450 crore, compared to Rs 2,628 crore in the year-ago period, surpassing analysts’ expectations.

During the April-June quarter, the company sold 2,47,249 units, an increase of 17% as compared with 2,11,550 units in the year-ago period. Tractor sales increased 10% year on year to 1,32,964 units in the June quarter.

Elaborating further, M&M Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) Rajesh Jejurikar said the businesses continue to lead with strong momentum in Q1 F26, with a gain of 570 bps YoY in SUV revenue share.

"In tractors, we gained 50 bps YoY to reach 45.2% market share, the highest ever in a quarter. Our Auto Standalone PBIT margin improved by 50 bps to 10%, and core tractor PBIT margins improved by 100 bps to 20.7%," he added.

Mahindra Logistics showed strong revenue momentum with 14% growth and Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL) expanded room inventory by 10%.

TechM is witnessing momentum on deal wins, sustaining cost discipline and is moving steadily towards its F27 margin objectives, he added.

"Our growth gems are progressing well on their value creation journeys," Shah said.

M&M Group Chief Financial Officer Amarjyoti Barua said: "We are pleased with the performance of the group in the quarter, despite several macro challenges including geopolitical disruptions. It demonstrates the resilience of the group. With our continued focus on capital discipline & operational metrics, we remain committed to shareholder value creation."