Google’s new AI will guess your age, and lock you out if you’re under 18

In a bold new step toward online safety, Google is testing AI-driven “age assurance” tools that can estimate a user’s age based on activity and restrict access to content or features if the system suspects the person is under 18. The feature, being piloted with a small group of users in the US, is part of Google’s broader mission to create a safer internet environment for kids and teens.

Using machine learning, Google will analyse behavioural signals — like search history and YouTube viewing habits — to predict the user’s age. If the system flags a user as a minor, it will automatically enforce protective settings across Google platforms. These include turning off location tracking in Google Maps Timeline, disabling personalized ads, blocking access to age-restricted apps on the Play Store, and displaying bedtime reminders on YouTube.

Users who believe they’ve been wrongly classified as underage will be given the option to verify their age through a government ID or a selfie. Google has said that the process is privacy-conscious and designed to keep personal data secure, with no detailed user data shared with external apps or services.

This new AI-based age detection system is the latest in a series of initiatives by Google aimed at youth safety. Other tools in the lineup include YouTube Kids, Family Link parental controls, and default privacy settings for teens using Google accounts.