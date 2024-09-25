            
      • Home
      • gaming-news
      • legal-trouble-for-mrbeast-contestants-file-lawsuit-over-allegations-of-misogyny-on-set-43159

      Legal trouble for MrBeast: Contestants file lawsuit over allegations of misogyny on set

      Five female contestants from MrBeast's Prime Video show, Beast Games, allege a "culture of misogyny and sexism," raising concerns about the show's future and the YouTuber's reputation.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 25, 2024 1:32 PM
      Legal trouble for MrBeast: Contestants file lawsuit over allegations of misogyny on set
      MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is a popular YouTuber and philanthropist known for his extravagant stunts, large-scale challenges, and generous giveaways. (Image source: Variety)

      MrBeast, the popular YouTuber known for his extravagant giveaways and philanthropic endeavors, is facing a serious legal challenge as five female contestants from his Prime Video show, Beast Games, have filed a lawsuit against his production company, MrB2024, and Amazon.

      The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, paints a troubling picture of conditions on the set, alleging a pervasive "culture of misogyny and sexism."

      Beast Games, which features a staggering 1,000 contestants vying for a $5 million prize, now finds its future uncertain as the lawsuit outlines claims of poor working conditions.

      According to the plaintiffs, they were "underfed and overtired," and endured a "hostile work environment." The allegations extend to incidents of sexual harassment, missed medications, and several hospitalizations, raising serious concerns about contestant safety and well-being.

      This legal battle puts MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, in a precarious position. While he has successfully navigated past controversies, including accusations against former co-host Ava Kris Tyson, the seriousness of these new allegations could have more profound implications for his reputation. Known for targeting family-oriented content, any negative fallout could jeopardize his brand's integrity.

      Interestingly, just a day before the lawsuit came to light, MrBeast announced a new food line collaboration with fellow influencers KSI and Logan Paul, which adds a layer of complexity to an already turbulent situation.

      As he faces these allegations, the future of MrBeast's ventures may hinge on how he chooses to address the claims of misconduct and create a safer environment for all involved in his productions.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 25, 2024 1:32 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Gaming

      RMG players submit list of 540 illegal betting and gambling firms with DGGI

      RMG players submit list of 540 illegal betting and gambling firms with DGGI

      Gaming

      AVGC sector applauds govt nod for NCoE, projects $26 billion growth by 2030

      AVGC sector applauds govt nod for NCoE, projects $26 billion growth by 2030

      Gaming

      Nazara Technologies raises Rs 900 crore in strategic fundraise, boosts stake in Absolute Sports

      Nazara Technologies raises Rs 900 crore in strategic fundraise, boosts stake in Absolute Sports

      Gaming

      EXCLUSIVE: Now ONDC to boost Real Money Gaming industry

      EXCLUSIVE: Now ONDC to boost Real Money Gaming industry

      Brand Makers

      ‘Not hyping to raise funds, investors are not dumb,’ says SuperGaming Founder

      ‘Not hyping to raise funds, investors are not dumb,’ says SuperGaming Founder

      Gaming

      DGGI investigating 658 gambling companies, reports Rs 82k crore tax evasion by online 'gaming' companies

      DGGI investigating 658 gambling companies, reports Rs 82k crore tax evasion by online 'gaming' companies

      Gaming

      Deepika Padukone joins BGMI as Brand Ambassador

      Deepika Padukone joins BGMI as Brand Ambassador