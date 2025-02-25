77% Indian CEOs anticipate higher business growth in 2025; AI investment remains top priority

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian tech CEOs are stepping into 2025 with cautious optimism, supported by steady client spending and increased investment in artificial intelligence (AI) despite global economic uncertainties, according to Nasscom’s CEO Survey 2025.
The survey indicates that 77% of CEOs anticipate higher business growth in FY26, while 85% expect client tech spending to remain stable or increase compared to FY25. AI investment remains a top priority, with 63% of tech CEOs allocating more than 10% of their overall tech budgets to AI-driven initiatives.
The hiring outlook is also improving, with 45% of CEOs predicting better recruitment conditions than FY25. However, skill development in niche and core tech areas remains essential for capitalizing on these opportunities.
Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom, said, “India’s tech skill intensity will be a critical driver of future growth. While the CEO outlook for FY26 remains measured yet positive, with increased tech and AI spending, sustaining the growth momentum requires a strategic vision.”
India’s tech industry is expected to surpass $300 billion in revenue by FY26, driven by AI investments and digital transformation. Nasscom’s latest CEO survey underscores a sense of cautious optimism among industry leaders, despite prevailing global headwinds.