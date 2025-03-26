AI-powered ads drive higher returns, confirms Nielsen Study

ADVERTISEMENT
A new study by Nielsen, in collaboration with Google, has revealed that AI-driven advertising solutions significantly enhance return on ad spend (ROAS) and sales effectiveness. The research, which analyzed over 50,000 brand campaigns and 1 million performance campaigns in the U.S. between July 2022 and June 2024, found that Google’s AI-powered ad solutions consistently outperform traditional, manually optimized campaigns.
The study examined the impact of AI-powered tools across YouTube, Search, and Performance Max campaigns, measuring their effectiveness in improving audience targeting, engagement, and overall campaign performance. Nielsen employed Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) and sales attribution techniques to assess real-world results across various industries and objectives.
As per the study, the key AI-powered advertising solutions analyzed are Video Reach Campaigns (VRC), Video View Campaigns (VVC), Demand Gen Campaigns, Performance Max and Broad Match.
Video Reach Campaigns (VRC): AI-driven campaigns that optimize for reach and audience engagement by integrating multiple ad formats.
Video View Campaigns (VVC): AI-enhanced ad placement solutions designed to increase video views at a lower cost.
Demand Gen Campaigns: AI-powered multi-format ads deployed across YouTube and other visual platforms to drive consumer demand and ROI.
Performance Max: A campaign model that optimizes conversions across Google’s platforms in real time using AI.
Broad Match: AI-powered keyword targeting that expands reach and improves conversions beyond traditional exact and phrase-match search terms.
The report further highlights that AI-driven YouTube video campaigns achieved a 17% higher ROAS compared to manually optimized campaigns, improving audience engagement and targeting. While Combining Video Reach Campaigns (VRC) and Video View Campaigns (VVC) resulted in a 23% increase in sales effectiveness compared to VRC alone.
Additionally, AI-powered Demand Gen campaigns, when integrated with Search and Performance Max, delivered a 10% increase in ROAS and a 12% boost in sales effectiveness. Performance Max campaigns outperformed standalone Search campaigns, achieving an 8% higher ROAS and a 10% increase in sales effectiveness. Broad Match in Search improved keyword targeting, resulting in a 15% higher ROAS and a 10% increase in sales effectiveness.
How AI Optimizes Advertising Strategies
Nielsen utilized its Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) approach to isolate the impact of AI-powered advertising while accounting for external factors such as seasonality and economic shifts. The findings suggest that businesses leveraging AI-driven tools can better allocate budgets, optimize ad creatives and enhance audience reach, ultimately driving higher returns on their marketing investments.