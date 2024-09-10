ANI files case against Netflix for using copyright content in IC 814 web series

Netflix series IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack has once again fallen into a controversy, this time for allegedly violating Copyright law by using licensed content of Asian News International (ANI).
"They have used copyright archival footage of ANI without licence, they have also used the (ANI) trademark," Sidhant Kumar, counsel for ANI, said.
"Since the series has come into such criticism, our trademark and brandname is being tarnished," Kumar said, adding that ANI wants Netflix to take down four episodes where its content has been used.
The Delhi High Court had agreed to hear the case and sought the response of Netflix, he said.
Recently, the web series was embroiled into a controversy for an alleged incorrect portrayal of the hijackers as Hindus with Hindu names when they were Muslims.
Netflix added new disclaimers to the six-episode show last week after its officials were summoned by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It also said the code names used in the series reflected those used during the actual event.