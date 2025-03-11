            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • bain-capital-and-wpp-likely-to-break-up-and-sell-kantar-worldpanel-data-division-58920

Bain Capital and WPP likely to break up and sell Kantar Worldpanel data division

WPP and Bain Capital are reportedly planning to split market research company Kantar Group in preparation for a sale.

By  Storyboard18Mar 11, 2025 2:56 PM
Bain Capital and WPP likely to break up and sell Kantar Worldpanel data division
Bain and WPP announcement comes amid a challenging market for new listings.

Bain Capital and WPP PLC are likely to break up and sell market research company Kantar Group, according to a Financial Times report. Both firms are looking to cash in on their investment to have the sale generate more reliable returns than waiting for a more favorable IPO market.

Bain Capital acquired a 60% stake in Kantar in 2019, valuing the company at around $4 billion, while WPP retained a minority share.

In January, Kantar sold its media division, which oversees the UK's TV audience measurement system, to private equity firm HIG Capital for $1 billion, representing about 15% of Kantar's revenue.

While an IPO was previously under consideration for the remaining business, the owners are now exploring sales of its major divisions, it was said. The global IPO market has struggled to recover from a post-pandemic downturn, leaving investors and buyout firms with a record number of unsold assets.

One of Kantar’s fastest-growing divisions, Numerator is likely to be sold as soon as this year. In January, Kantar merged Numerator with its Worldpanel division, creating a global consumer data company that tracks nearly 5 billion consumers across 50 markets. The combined business, which has 5,800 employees worldwide, now operates under the Numerator brand.


Tags
First Published on Mar 11, 2025 2:56 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

1,159 MSOs licenses cancelled; only 843 registered with I&B Ministry as of Feb.'25

1,159 MSOs licenses cancelled; only 843 registered with I&B Ministry as of Feb.'25

How it Works

Game-Changer! Tgthr. drives India’s first 100% SOV on CNN-News18 for Ultraviolette’s grand unveiling

Game-Changer! Tgthr. drives India’s first 100% SOV on CNN-News18 for Ultraviolette’s grand unveiling

How it Works

India's foreign tourism arrivals soar by 124% in 2023, reaching 1.92 crore visitors

India's foreign tourism arrivals soar by 124% in 2023, reaching 1.92 crore visitors

How it Works

Delhi govt proposes new EV policy, aims 95% adoption of electric cars by 2027

Delhi govt proposes new EV policy, aims 95% adoption of electric cars by 2027

How it Works

Nazara expands into short-form video with $250K ReelSaga investment

Nazara expands into short-form video with $250K ReelSaga investment

How it Works

Businesses gear up for DPDP Rules with privacy policy updates, appoint Data Officers

Businesses gear up for DPDP Rules with privacy policy updates, appoint Data Officers

How it Works

DoT to issue notice to Vi for missing date to submit Rs 6,091 crore bank guarantee

DoT to issue notice to Vi for missing date to submit Rs 6,091 crore bank guarantee