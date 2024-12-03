            

Black Friday sales surge 17% compared to last year: Report

Beauty, health, and home décor lead the surge; average order value spikes in wearables and furniture categories.

The gross merchandise value (GMV) surged by 24%, underscoring the increasing significance of this sales event in India’s retail calendar.

Unicommerce reported a 17% year-on-year growth in order volumes during the Black Friday sales period this year (27th Nov - 30th Nov 2024) compared to the same event last year (22nd Nov - 25th Nov 2023).

The beauty, wellness, and personal care segment registered over 34% jump, with plant nutrition and health-focused foods gaining traction. Meanwhile, the health and pharma category topped the charts with over 50% growth, fuelled by health devices and nutraceuticals.

The home decor segment, which has grown steadily in recent years, achieved over 40% growth, particularly in decorative and furnishing items.

Another notable trend was the rise in average order value (AoV) across several categories. Wearables recorded a remarkable 200% increase in AoV, while computers, laptops, and fashion accessories saw growth exceeding 25%. Home furniture and furnishings followed closely with increases of 24% and 28%, respectively.

Both brand websites and marketplaces contributed to this growth, with order volumes rising by 17% and 18%, indicating a balanced expansion across platforms.

Analyzing over 10 million orders processed during the sales period, Unicommerce's data highlights the evolving purchasing patterns of Indian consumers.

Black Friday has cemented itself as a key event in India's annual e-commerce calendar, attracting consumers with its exclusive discounts and deals.

Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce, noted, "Every year, Black Friday sales act as a good closure to the year’s e-commerce sale events. As we continue to see rising consumer demand, these insights provide a broad picture of the evolving e-commerce industry in India."


